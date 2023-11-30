Dubai-based Samana Developers on Thursday launched a 725 million UAE dirham ($197.42 million) residential project in the Al Barari neighbourhood.

The unveiling of Samana Barari Views takes the developer’s total investment in Dubai’s real estate sector to AED3.7 billion ($1 billion).

The company has launched 12 projects so far this year, with total units at 3,359, said Imran Farooq, chief executive officer of Samana Developers.

The 27-storey project covers an area of over 800,961 square feet. The project will be fully equipped with smart-home technology, and all apartments will have built-in private pools.

Barari Views will house 669 apartments and is scheduled for handover in the first quarter of 2027.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing By Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

