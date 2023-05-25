Dubai’s Samana Developers has launched its 350 million UAE dirhams ($95.31 million) Ivy Gardens residential project in Dubailand Residence Complex.

This is the fourth project out of 12 planned projects for 2023, the developer said in a statement.

The 14-storey project spans over 300,000 sq. ft with 348 apartments and is scheduled for handover in May 2026.

“Our construction strategy takes an environmental and economic approach,” said Imran Farooq, Chief Executive Officer of Samana Developers.

“Environmental sustainability is maintained through design and construction with an individual focus on each element of nature to maintain sustainability. Economic sustainability is facilitated by taking advantage of our financing facility for buyers,” he added.

The payment plan spans over eight years with five years of post-handover payments, the statement said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)