Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued new tenders to expand the city’s metro network by nearly 24.1 kilometres, according to notices published on the website of Middle East Project Intelligence and Tenders.

The new expansions follow the successful commissioning of the 15-kilometre-long Route 2020 on the Red Line, running from Jebel Ali Metro Station to Expo 2020 station, last year at the cost of 11 billion UAE dirhams.

The notices, posted in August, said the Green Line, which currently runs from the Etisalat metro station to the Creek metro station, will see 20.6 kilometres of the new track and 11 new stations while the Red Line, which runs from Rashidiya to Expo 2020, will be extended over 3.5 kilometres to include one station.

In September 2013, local English language newspaper Gulf News had reported that RTA was planning three projects to extend the metro network comprising of Red Line extension from Rashidiya to Mirdif, Green Line extension from Creek Station to Academic City, and a third line to Expo 2020 site [prior to winning the bid].

In May 2022, the RTA had tweeted that had discussed plans for the next phase of infrastructure development, including road networks and Dubai Metro lines, with Department of Transport, UK.

