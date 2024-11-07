Dubai-based Pantheon Development announced on Thursday the launch of its latest mixed-use project, One Central, located in Marjan's RAK Central master plan in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

The developer had announced the land acquistion transaction for the project last month.

Pantheon Development said in a statement that the 450,000 square feet project will feature 312 residential apartments, a Grade A office building, and hotel apartments.

“Our vision in RAK Central Masterplan is more than just a real estate endeavour – it is a pivotal step towards building a sustainable, innovative, and economically robust community that will benefit residents, businesses, and the broader Northern Emirates region for years to come," said Kalpesh Kinariwala, Founder of Pantheon Development.

The statement said One Central will have a total sale value of approximately 1 billion UAE dirhams ($272 million), adding that it is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2027.

Real estate consulting firm Betterhomes has been appointed as the exclusive sales partners for One Central, which will be located "six minutes" from Marjan Island, soon to be home to the world’s largest Wynn Casino, according to the statement.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.