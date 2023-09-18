Dubai-based Nakheel has launched the first villa collection on Palm Jebel Ali around the four fronds, which feature Coral and Beach villas.

The launch comes after the approval of the new masterplan for Palm Jebel Ali in June 2023.

The villas will be available in eight styles designed by several international and regional architectural firms, the developer said in a statement on Monday.

The first collection of villas includes 801 units, of which 401 are Coral villas and 400 are Beach villas, Emirates24/7 news website reported, adding the villas are expected to be completed in 2025.

Palm Jebel Ali is set on 13.4 square kilometres of land and will have the longest coastline of any destination in Dubai. When completed, the project will have seven islands and 16 fronds, adding 91km of beachfront, with three access points to the island. The island will house over 80 hotels and resorts, as well as several retail and dining outlets.

The release of Palm Jebel Ali also marks the beginning of a new growth corridor in the Jebel Ali area in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

