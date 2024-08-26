Dubai-based Nakheel has awarded an 810-million UAE dirhams ($220.54 million) contract for the marine works on Palm Jebel Ali to Jan De Nul Dredging Limited.

The contractor, which is part of Belgium-based Jan De Nul Group, will be responsible for dredging, land reclamation, beach profiling and sand placement, directly supporting the construction of villas across all fronds, Dubai Media Office reported, citing the master developer, a member of Dubai Holding,

Jan De Nul Dredging is expected to complete the entire scope of marine works at Palm Jebel Ali in just over two years. The first eight fronds of the project are likely to be site-ready by the first quarter of 2025, allowing for the commencement of villa infrastructure and civil works.

In May, works commenced on constructing a new public access road, which will provide access from Sheikh Zayed Road.



Last year, Nakheel launched more than 700 units of its phase 1 frond villas, which are scheduled for handover in late 2026.

Palm Jebel Ali will span 13.4 kilometres, comprising 16 fronds and 91 kilometres of beachfront, aligning with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan's goal of expanding public beach access.

