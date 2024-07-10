Dubai-based developer of luxury projects IMAN Developers announced on Wednesday the groundbreaking of their 700 million UAE dirhams ($191 million) One Park Central project, a mixed-use development located in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

The development, which comprises a basement, a ground floor, five parking floors, 23 residential floors and one rooftop, will house 482 residential apartments, 38 commercial units, and six retail spaces and 60 premium amenities, Iman Developers said in a press statement.

One Park Central is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2027, the statement said.

It said the project will offer residential units ranging from studios to 4-bedroom apartments within a price range of AED650,000 to AED 3 million.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.