dnata, a Dubai-based global air and travel services provider, said on Monday that new logistics centres in the UAE, The Netherlands and Iraq will go live in 2025 with more than $110 million in investments.

The move will strengthen dnata’s global cargo and logistics capabilities, the company said in a statement.



Details of the three centres:

The 61,000 sq m dnata Cargo City Amsterdam at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, will open in July 2025. The facility will be capable of processing more than 850,000 tonnes of cargo annually.

The company is investing $15 million in a 20,000 sq m cargo facility in Erbil, Iraq, which will become operational by July. The facility will increase its handling capacity by 300% to 66,000 tonnes annually in the country.

dnata Logistics’s new 57,000 sq m cargo centre at Dubai South, the UAE, will be completed by the end of 2025 at an investment of $27 million. The facility will process up to 400,000 tonnes of cargo annually. The fully temperature-controlled warehouse will provide a mix of very narrow and wide aisle racking, truck loading and unloading areas to optimise operational efficiency.

The three facilities have been designed to reduce manual handling, improve real-time visibility, and allow scalable automation, the statement said.

The modular architectures allow for new technology upgrades and operational flexibility. Sustainability features will support long-term energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact, dnata said.

