Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) announced on Sunday that it broke ground on DIFC Square, a 113,500 square feet (sq.ft) commercial project aimed at meeting the growing demand for high-quality office spaces in the financial district.

With total built-up area (BUA) of nearly 1 million sq.ft., DIFC Square will provide 600,000 sq.ft. of Grade A office space and 17,200sq.ft. of retail space across three interconnected buildings, according to a DIFC press statement.

With enabling and foundation works underway, the project is being fast-tracked in order to meet the scheduled handover in the first quarter of 2026, the statement said.

Featuring 8, 10, and 13 floors, sharing one basement and three podiums, the height of the three buildings are 58, 68 and 81 metres respectively.

The launch of DIFC Square follows the successful ground-breaking of the 1.1 billion UAE dirhams Immersive Tower by DIFC in May 2024.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.