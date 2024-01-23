Dubai-based 3DXB Group was awarded a Guinness World Record for the largest 3D-printed villa in the world, located in the Al Awir 1 area of Dubai.

The four-metre-high residential villa with an overall built-up area of 300 square metres was printed in one seamless session, the company said in a statement.

“Aligned with the visionary decree No. (24) of 2021 issued by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, 3DXB GROUP is committed to supporting the country's ambitious goal of constructing 25 percent of buildings using 3D printing technology by 2030,” said Chairman of 3DXB GROUP, Badar Rashid AlBlooshi.

The statement said the structure was crafted from locally sourced concrete.

“We are a pioneering company in 3D printing solutions for the construction industry, committed to revolutionising the region’s building practices through innovation and sustainability,” said AlBlooshi.

(Writing by Dennis Daniel; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

