Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has endorsed a plan to construct dedicated bus and taxi lanes extending 37 km during the period 2023-2027.

These lanes cover 8 main streets mainly Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Street, 2nd December Street, Amman Street, Al Satwa Road, Al Nahda Street, Omar bin Al-Khattab Street and Naif Street bringing the total length of dedicated bus and taxi lanes to 48.6 km.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said: "The dedicated bus and taxi lanes is a successful global practice that encourages people to ride public transport rather than private vehicles."

"As seen in several metropolitan cities in America and Europe dedicated bus and taxi lanes reduce journey time, increase the compliance with the on-time bus departures, encourage public to use mass transport means, improve the taxi arrival time, and reduce the direct and indirect operational costs as well as pollutions," explained Al Tayer.

The project contributes to realising RTA’s strategic goal (Integrated Dubai), improving the living standards in the city, and enhancing the happiness of public transport riders, he added.

Earlier, RTA had completed the construction of dedicated bus lanes stretching 11.6 km, which included a separate lane for buses and taxis on Khalid Bin Al Waleed Street extending 4.3 km from the intersection with Al Mina Street to a point just before the intersection with Zabeel Street, in both directions.

"Widening the scope of dedicated bus lanes increases the average bus speed and reduces the travel time during peak hours by more than 40%. The introduction of this project is expected to reduce bus journey time by 44% on the 2nd December Street, 39% on the Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Street and Amman Street, 28% on the Omar bin Al-Khattab Street, 27% on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, 25% on Al-Nahda Street, and 18% on Al Satwa Road," said Al Tayer.

"The project is expected to contribute to a 30% increase in public transport riders by 2030 on some streets, and reduce the requirements of additional buses due to the journey time saved," he added.

