Dubai Investments has launched its first flagship mixed-use development in Africa, replicating its investment park in Dubai.

Dubai Investments Park (DIP) Angola will cover an area of 2,000 hectares, offering industrial, commercial, and residential zones, Dubai Investments said in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market on Wednesday.

The project site will include three kilometres of coastline and a two-kilometre sandy beach.

Dubai Investments International Angola, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments, will develop the infrastructure and lease land to developers and investors to create a mixed-use development.

The blueprint encompasses an 18-hole golf course and different housing options near retail and industrial hubs.

The project is located in Dande Municipality, Bengo Province, 50 kilometres from the national capital Luanda.

In line with Angolan Ministry of Environment’s environmental protection and conservation regulations, the project will integrate renewable energy, smart water management, innovative landscaping, and other future-proofed sustainable initiatives.

No financial details or timelines for completion were given.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

