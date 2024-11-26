PHOTO
ZāZEN Properties has launched The Hub Residences, its latest sustainable residential project in Al Furjan.
The 10-storey mid-rise development, located 150 metres from the Al Furjan metro station, will house 105 units and is aiming for LEED certification, the developer said in a statement.
No financial details and construction timeline were disclosed.
In February, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Madhav Dhar told Zawya Projects that ZāZEN was focusing on launching “one project at a time” but was looking for “good” deals in Dubai’s developed and semi-developed areas to increase its land bank.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
