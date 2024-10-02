Dubai-based ASB Hospitality has appointed Dutco Construction as the main contractor for the Gran Meliá Hotel – Dubai Jumeirah, located at Port De La Mer in Jumeirah.

The 5-star resort spans a plot totalling 31,066 square metres (sqm) with a gross floor area (GFA) of 42,522 sqm and a built-up area of 88,909 sqm, ASB Hospitality said in a press statement.

The 2B+G+P+4+R structure with 380 keys, including 31 exclusive suites with private pools, will offer views of the Arabian Gulf from all three sides of the hotel in addition to vistas of the Dubai skyline, the statement said.

The project and construction contract values weren't disclosed but the statement said the lead consultant and architect is MOMA, interior designer is Lagranja Studio while the project and cost consultancy services mandate has been awarded to Carter Hones Associates.

According to the statement, enabling and piling works have been completed and structural concrete work has commenced at the project site with resort opening scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.