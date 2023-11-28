DP World Sokhna, a part of Dubai-headquartered global ports operator DP World, broke ground for its $80 million logistics park in the Port of Sokhna.

The ground-breaking ceremony was attended by Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE); Major General Abdel Majeed Sakr, Governor of Suez; Urs Moll, Regional Director of DP World Group, according to an SCZONE press statement.

The $50 million Phase 1 would be completed by the end of 2024, the statement said.

The logistics park, which will span an area of 300,000 square metres, will be integrated with DP World's existing multipurpose terminal at Ain Sokhna Port, and cater to logistics, trading, distribution and value-added activities.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.