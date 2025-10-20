Diyar Al Muharraq, a leading real estate development company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced that secondary infrastructure works have begun on its prime Al Wasem development and is likely to be completed by the mid-2026.

Engineering consultancy services are being provided by Aecom, while execution works has been assigned to Al Ahlia Contracting Company, said a statement from the Bahraini developer.

The scope of work includes a comprehensive package of essential utilities and services, covering road paving and street lighting, the installation of stormwater drainage systems, and development of sewage, irrigation, telecommunications, electricity, and water networks.

By establishing a cohesive infrastructure network, the project aims to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and overall quality of life for future residents, it stated.

Giving a project update, Diyar Al Muharraq CEO Eng. Ahmed Ali Al Ammadi said: "We are pleased to commence secondary infrastructure works on Al Wasem and are committed to completing it on schedule. This marks a key milestone in our broader strategy to accelerate development across the North Islands."

"By collaborating with trusted engineering and contracting firms, we are ensuring adherence to the highest quality benchmarks while delivering a living experience that prioritizes the convenience and wellbeing of our community members," he stated.

Strategically located in the North Islands of Diyar Al Muharraq, Al Wasem offers a variety of residential plots to cater to diverse family needs.

Featuring scenic views, the project comprises over 55 waterfront plots starting from 360 sq m. Additionally, over 80 inland plots starting at around 300 sq m have been situated to provide privacy and comfort.

Residents will also have easy access to a mosque and community center, ensuring a balanced lifestyle rooted in connection and convenience.

