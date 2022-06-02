MANAMA: Diyar Al Muharraq, the largest real estate developer in Bahrain, announced the completion of electrical installations and special extension works on the commercial villa plots located in the North East of Deerat Al Oyoun, making the plots ready for sale.

The developer commissioned Castillo Trading & Construction to build power substations and extend cables for the plots, and appointed Mott MacDonald as the primary consultant to provide engineering advice with technical solutions and oversee the works.

Following the completion of the electrical works, all special infrastructure services for the project are currently available, enabling plot owners and developers to start constructing their spaces and commence commercial operations.

Commenting, Diyar Al Muharraq chief executive Ahmed Al Ammadi said: “I’m pleased to announce that our commercial villa plots are now up for sale, which are available at various sizes and are ideal for a range of business activities. The plots are strategically located near key residential areas in the city of Diyar Al Muharraq.”

The plots can cater to a diverse range of establishments including beauty salons, spas, fitness centres, offices, health clinics, retail stores and entertainment centres.

