Saudi masterdeveloper Diriyah Company has announced that it has started the construction work on a premium office, 'The City of Earth' within its key project - Diriyah Square, further enhancing its diverse infrastructure offerings for the business community.

The five low-rise office buildings, designed with sustainability in mind, will offer nearly 39,000 sq m of gross leasable area (GLA), and a total gross floor area of almost 47,000 sq m in addition to 1,000 parking spaces and a kindergarten facility.

Reflecting the timeless principles of Najdi architecture, the exterior facade of the buildings will embody Diriyah's 300-year heritage and accommodate around 4,000 individuals, offering plenty of natural light, outdoor areas, and flexible workspaces, said Diriyah Company in a statement.

This announcement follows the recent commencement of construction on Zallal, a mixed-use commercial office and retail project within Diriyah’s Bujairi District.

Zallal will feature two low-rise office buildings with a GFA of 6,000 square meters, accommodating an estimated 500-strong workforce.

Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo said: "We are thrilled to announce the commencement of construction on the Diriyah Square Offices as we continue our journey in developing ‘The City of Earth’. Our commitment lies in building a thriving new city in Diriyah, one that honors its rich history and fosters a vibrant community."

"Central to this vision is the creation of top-notch commercial spaces, essential for cultivating Diriyah into a dynamic business hub poised for growth," stated Inzerillo.

Lauding te key facilities within the premium office space, Inzerillo said the tenants will also benefit from proximity to the comprehensive amenities of Diriyah Square, the newly announced precinct with 400 retail outlets, diverse dining options, recreational facilities and entertainment venues.

Additionally, nearby luxury hotels such as Baccarat, Corinthia, Armani and Orient Express will offer premium hospitality services, ideal for corporate functions, he noted.

Diriyah Company, he stated, was redefining urban planning to transform 'The City of Earth’ into a thriving capital of culture, entertainment, education, and the arts.

By linking the kingdom’s past, present, and future, Diriyah will introduce visitors to the charm and generosity of Najdi culture and serve as a symbol of inspiration for generations of creatives, innovators, entrepreneurs, and educators to come, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

