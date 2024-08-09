Diriyah Company, a dynamic mixed-use developer transforming Saudi Arabia's historic birthplace into a vibrant new capital of culture and entertainment, has announced that work has been completed on WadiSafar, the first-ever championship golf course in capital Riyadh.

This landmark development will elevate Diriyah's status as a global tourism destination, thus setting a new standard for quality of life in collaboration with LIV Golf Investments, said Diriyah Company in its LinkedIn post.

Spread over a sprawling 605,000 sq m area, the premium WadiSafar golf course has been designed by Greg Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf Investments, a company financed by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF (Public Investment Fund).

The key facility also includes a driving range and a short gaame area, it added.

