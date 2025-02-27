Swiss real estate developer DHG Properties will launch a 260 million UAE dirhams ($70.79 million) residential project on its newly-acquired land plot on Dubai Islands, formerly Palm Deira.

The new yet-to-be names project will feature approximately 100 premium apartments across 11 floors, with a built-up area of 14,500 square metres.

This new acquisition follows DHG Properties’ first project, Helvetia Residences in JVC, and the recent announcement of an AED 300 million residential project in Meydan Bukadra.

The company’s total development value stands at nearly AED 1.3 billion.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.