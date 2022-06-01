Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) said it has signed an MoU with Saudi Arabia's Oil Sustainability Programme (OSP) for collaboration on usage of sustainable polymer materials in all its projects and as well as providing required technical and logistic support with relevant entities in this field.

The OSP was launched in 2020 with the participation of multiple government agencies, research institutions and companies in Saudi Arabia.

It works on maximizing the added value of hydrocarbons through developing innovative hydrocarbon-based materials, promoting new and sustainable uses for these materials, such as using polymer-based materials, said the statement from DGDA.

This MoU reflects the interdependence and integration of the Saudi Vision 2030 programmes, given that OSP and DGDA are outcomes of this vision.

The OSP aims to sustain and grow demand on hydrocarbons, whether as a competitive energy source or raw materials used to produce various important products, while maintaining the highest levels of economic and environmental efficiency.

Meanwhile, the DGDA is carrying out projects that rely on sustainability principles and environment protection.

The MoU is aimed at building a strategic cooperation between the OSP and DGDA on hydrocarbon-based materials, remarked Engineer Mohammad Hitham Al Tayyar, the Programme Director of OSP, after signing the deal with Jerry Inzerillo, Chief Executive Officer of DGDA in the presence of Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Energy Minister and Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of OSP and Ahmed AlKhateeb, the Tourism Minister and Secretary General of DGDA Board.

The MoU includes identifying opportunities that would improve the construction and operation processes in DGDA’s projects and developing plans to assess and implement these opportunities, as well as to develop awareness strategies to highlight common goals, he stated.

The cooperation also includes providing the required technical information and support for materials evaluation, coordinating between manufacturers, suppliers and relevant entities, and providing the required support when implementing these opportunities, he added.

Inzerillo said the agreement supports the localisation of the associated supply chain in the kingdom and explores opportunities to maximize the use of raw materials that use Saudi oil as part of the feedstock value chain both regionally and globally.

Within the framework of the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030, the DGDA was established in 2017 to preserve the history of Diriyah, celebrate its community and develop At-Turaif historic district, which is listed among Unnesco World Heritage sites, to be one of the world’s largest gathering places and a center for Saudi culture and heritage, he noted.

The DGDA, he stated, works on designing, restoring and renovating Diriyah through several ambitious projects, while applying the traditional Najdi architecture principles, for which the cities and villages of the kingdom’s central region have been known for centuries.

Besides focusing on cultural experiences, Diriyah will be providing special services in different areas such as entertainment, education, shopping, dining, hospitality, and residential and work spaces, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

