(Updated: project cost added in the last paragraph)

Dubai-listed Deyaar Development has launched a residential project in Downtown Jebel Ali in line with the emirate’s 2040 Urban Master Plan.

ELEVE, a 33-storey tower, is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2027, the developer said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The decision to locate this project in Jebel Ali stems from our strategic plan to support the sustainable expansion and growth of communities across the expanded geographic landscape of Dubai,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO at Deyaar Development.

The developer confirmed with Zawya that the estimated project cost is 700 million UAE dirhams ($191 million).

