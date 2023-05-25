Dubai-based Deyaar Development (Deyaar) announced on Thursday the launch of its new hotel apartment project, Millennium Talia Residences, located in Al Furjan.

The project would be Deyaar’s second release in Al Furjan, and their fourth property managed by Millennium Hotels & Resorts, the developer said in a press statement.

Last year, Deyaar announced its first project in Al Furjan, Amalia Residences, as part of its 300 million UAE dirhams real estate development portfolio in the area.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

