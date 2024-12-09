London-listed Dar Global and The Trump Organisation are set to launch two new projects in Riyadh, extending their collaboration further in the Gulf region.

These developments mark the fourth and fifth collaboration between the companies following the Trump International Oman in the AIDA development.

No details of the new projects in Riyadh were given.

This week, the developer will officially launch Trump Tower Jeddah, the third project between Dar Global and The Trump Organisation.

Dar Al Arkan, the parent company of Dar Global, currently has $7.5 billion worth of projects under development in six countries - the UAE, Oman, Qatar, the UK, Spain and Saudi Arabia.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)



Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.