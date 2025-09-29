London-listed Dar Global is planning to launch Trump Plaza Jeddah, its second collaboration with The Trump Organisation in Saudi Arabia.

The company had launched $533 million Trump Tower Jeddah in December 2024.

The $1 billion Trump Plaza Jeddah will be located along King Abdulaziz Road in central Jeddah. It will include premium residences, serviced apartments, Grade-A office space, and townhouses.

The centre of the master plan will feature a central park-inspired green spine, a landscaped park that runs the length of the development, anchoring the residences and serviced apartments.

The project will bring Manhattan-style vibrancy to Jeddah, the developer said in a statement.

No timeline was disclosed for the start and completion of construction.

Earlier this month, Dar Global acquired a 28,800 square metre (sqm) prime plot of land in Jeddah.

The company is the independent international development subsidiary of Saudi-listed Dar al Arkan Real Estate Development Company.

