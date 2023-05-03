Dar Global, the global arm of Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan, has awarded a fit-out works for 800 million UAE dirhams ($217.86 million) Da Vinci Tower in Business Bay to Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast.

The contract is valued at AED 116 million ($31.59 million).

“Awarding the fit-out works follows a rigorous selection process,” the LSE-listed Dar Global said in a press statement.

Da Vinci Tower by Pagani will house 80 luxury apartments.

The developer said the tower is expected to be completed in December 2025.

The project is part of Dar Global’s portfolio of luxury residential projects that includes Urban Oasis Tower by Missoni in Dubai, Les Vagues Residences by Elie Saab in Doha, SIDRA Residences in Bosnia, and AIDA Master Development in Oman, which will have a Trump Golf Club, hotel, and residences.

