Dar Al Majed Real Estate Company has secured Shariah-compliant banking facilities from Arab National Bank.

The 500 million Saudi riyals ($133.33 million) loan will support expansion plans and finance future projects, the developer said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Tuesday.

The financing term extends up to five years and includes a two-year grace period.

The facility is guaranteed by promissory notes, the statement said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

