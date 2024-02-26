Leading Dubai developer Damac has announced that steady progress is being made on its 120-key Mandarin Oriental Bolidhuffaru Reef Resort in the Maldives with the work on its one-bedroom beach villa structure already completed.

Concurrently, construction activities for the structure of the two-bedroom beach units and the back of the house are currently in progress.

Moreover, the project is advancing with the construction of over 60 over-the-water villas and the development of the north and south jetties.

The commencement of works for three and four-bedroom units, along with the initiation of ground preparation for front-of-house zones and award of fit-out works are expected to begin shortly, stated the developer.

To support these efforts, multiple contracts have been successfully awarded to contractors, covering various aspects such as piling and landscaping requirements.

"We're thrilled to embark on this journey into 2024 with tremendous momentum. Coming off a record-breaking year, we're witnessing accelerated progress across our pivotal initiatives. Of particular significance is the development of our luxury resort in the Maldives, a project deeply rooted in our commitment to unparalleled hospitality," said Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects.

Overall, the project demonstrates a structured approach to development, with clear progress evident across different phases and aspects of construction and planning. The strategic allocation of contracts ensures steady advancement toward project objectives and opening in Q4 2025.

The Bolidhuffaru Reef

The 34-hectare luxury resort, scheduled to open in 2025, will be located in the Bolidhuffaru Reef in South Male Atoll. Conveniently located 25 minutes from Male by speed boat or 40 minutes by yacht, the resort is set to redefine the standards of luxury hospitality in the region.

The architecture, rooms, finishes, as well as facilities and amenities, will give the resort a distinguished luxury experience. Taking inspiration from world-renowned architect Mies Van Der Rohe’s designs, the simplicity, and sleekness of the architecture sit nestled in this untamed environment that has a view of the ocean from every room and facility.

Designed by award-winning architects Saota and detailed by world-class F&B designers Stickman Tribe, the interiors for guest rooms, spa, and all other facilities are being designed by reputable design house HBA London.

The property will offer an array of world-class F&B specialty restaurants ensuring that culinary connoisseurs are treated to an extraordinary dining experience. Guests will have the chance to enjoy seven dining options, including three specialty restaurants and an exclusive venue featuring a pool bar.

In keeping with the tradition of Mandarin Oriental, the resort will be home to the renowned Mandarin Spa, promising a sanctuary of relaxation for guests seeking holistic well-being. Mandarin Oriental’s expert wellness team will offer their trademark services across 12 treatment suites, vitality pools, hammams, saunas, and steam rooms as well as a beauty salon.

The inclusion of kids and teen clubs is also part of the resort's plans. Furthermore, indoor and outdoor events will also be made available to guests for a wide range of uses. The resort will feature a dive centre and water sports Centre, offering an array of thrilling activities to explore the surrounding marine life.

Additionally, the Learning Academy will provide enriching experiences, reflecting the resort’s commitment to offering a comprehensive and immersive guest experience. – TradeArabia News Service

