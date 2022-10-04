Dubai-based property developer DAMAC Properties announced on Tuesday that its Ventura Mall project in DAMAC Hills is 40 percent complete and is on track for completion in 2023.

The developer said in a press statement that structure works have been completed, blockwork is “substantially completed” while lobby MEP works, and external façade works are currently in progress.

The mall will feature 36 retail stores, which includes 10 F&B outlets and a supermarket.

Last month, DAMAC Properties announced its last villa launch at DAMAC Hills - GEMS Estates, an ultra-luxury project with exteriors branded by Swiss jeweller de GRISOGONO and interiors branded by Italian fashion icon Roberto Cavalli

DAMAC Hills is DAMAC’s first master development located on Umm Suqeim Road and Hessa Street and is home to nearly 10,000 residents.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by Bhaskar Raj)

