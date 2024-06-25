CRC-Dorra, a subsidiary of Dorra Group, has entered into a contract with Morshedy Group to undertake construction work on a 19-feddan area within the Zahra New Alamein project. This agreement marks the initial phase of collaboration between the two companies.

The contract was signed by Mohamed Dorra, Vice Chairman of CRC-Dorra, and Nour Morshedy, Chief Executive Officer of Morshedy Group, in the presence of company officials.

Mohamed Dorra emphasised that this agreement expands the company’s impressive portfolio, with a commitment to completing the assigned work within specified timelines and maintaining the highest quality standards for which the company is known.

Dorra further highlighted that this collaboration is just the beginning, as both parties share a vision for executing work at the highest level and adhering to the best industry standards.

He revealed: “CRC-Dorra has a robust and diversified presence in the construction and contracting sector, holding a leadership position in the local market. Egypt’s ongoing urban development offers significant investment opportunities across various domains, benefiting firms dedicated to serious endeavors. Leveraging an 80-year legacy of entrepreneurial expertise, the company aims to establish strategic partnerships with accomplished real estate developers.”

Nour Morshedy, CEO of Morshedy Group, stated: “This agreement is integral to our strategy of accelerating and enhancing project construction, underscoring our commitment to delivering exceptional architectural designs to our clients. It also reflects our dedication to providing outstanding services for our remarkable projects.”

Wael Seada, Chairperson of Morshedy Group, noted that the Zahra New Alamein project spans approximately 1,000 feddans and occupies a prime location on the North Coast.

