Abu Dhabi Airports is expected to award the main construction contract for its Al Falah Development Works Phase 1A (Package No. 2) by fourth quarter 2023, according to source.

The Expression of Interest (EOI) for the main construction contract was issued in June 2023 and the bid submission date was on 15 August 2023.

The source said the contract is expected be awarded in November 2023, with the overall project completion and commissioning scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.

He didn’t disclose details about the bidding process and timelines but said scope of work includes, but is not limited to development of roads, electrical and mechanical facilities infrastructure, water, sanitation, irrigation, storm water, electricity, telecommunications network, land grading, fences and gates for bonded free zone area.

The project is targeted at e-commerce retailers, logistics institutions and other tenants and aviation-related businesses, he said.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

