The Sports Boulevard project in Riyadh has achieved a completion rate of 44.2 percent, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Finance said in its pre-budget statement for 2026.

The completion rates for the arts area, Sand Sports Park, King Abdulaziz Road Tunnel, and Abu Bakr Road Tunnel are 96.8 percent, 100 percent, 25.4 percent, and 11.6 percent, respectively.

In addition, the excavation work in the Urban Wadi area reached 15.2 percent, the statement said.

The Sports Boulevard project is the largest longitudinal park in the world, with a length of more than 135 km. The first part of the 83-km track has been opened, which includes destinations such as Wadi Hanifa, the Promenade, Arts Tower and the first phase of the Sand Sports Park.

A 5.5-billion-Saudi riyal ($1.47 billion) real estate investment fund has already been established to develop towers and vital areas, and build a variety of residential, office, commercial, and recreational facilities, the statement said.

In March 2019, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz launched four projects worth SAR 86 billion in Riyadh, including King Salman Park, Sports Boulevard, Green Riyadh, and Riyadh Art.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

