Muscat – The groundbreaking ceremony of the RO36mn Bandar al Khairan Resort was held under the patronage of H E Salim bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, on Monday.

Spread over 189,000sqm, the resort is billed to be a major qualitative enhancement of Oman’s tourism industry. It will feature 121 hotel rooms and an array of amenities, including various dining options, health and sports clubs, and an assortment of water activities.

H E Mahrouqi stated that the project is aligned with the ministry’s vision to develop the unique natural features of Al Khairan. “This resort is integral to our efforts in developing tourism in Muscat governorate. It represents our commitment to enhancing our partnership with the private sector, providing tourist lands in sync with comprehensive tourism development plans.”

The minister emphasised the resort’s aim to cater to the expectations of both visitors and residents.

The ministry will ensure adherence to technical and engineering standards set for such resorts and will monitor the project’s progress, he added. “This project is expected to foster community partnership and local value addition, opening up employment opportunities for Omani youth.”

Mohammed bin Ali al Barwani, Founder and Chairman of MB Holding Group, described the resort as one of the most promising projects in the tourism sector. “Designed to international standards while embracing Oman’s natural beauty and heritage, this resort aims to set a benchmark in hospitality in Oman,” he noted.

Musstir, the real estate and hospitality development company of MB Group, is committed to making this project a paradigm of excellence, incorporating a comprehensive vision of social responsibility and creating 200 job opportunities with a 30% Omanisation rate in its initial phase, a press release stated.

The project also promises to benefit the local community, particularly small and medium enterprises in the Al Khairan and neighbouring areas. It is expected to provide opportunities for local craft businesses, agricultural and fishing product processing, and small tourism business owners, fostering sustainable partnership opportunities in the area.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

