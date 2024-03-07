Cleopatra Hospitals Group will develop its 2 billion Egyptian pounds ($41 million) Sky Hospital project, located in Fifth Settlement in New Cairo, in two phases, the company's Managing Director said.

Ahmed Ezz told Zawya Projects that the 40-bed first phase will also include a radiology centre, an emergency department, operating rooms, and a pharmacy.

The second phase will expand the capacity to 254 beds, he said on the sidelines of a press conference to announce the Group’s partnership with Novartis Egypt to support patients with arteriosclerosis.

The 4-storey hospital is being developed over an area of 40,000 square metres, he said, adding that Phase 1 is scheduled to open in August 2025.

The company will also be taking up expansion of Cleopatra October, located in Western Cairo and adding more outpatient clinics in the near future.

(1 US Dollar = 49.45 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

