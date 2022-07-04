Egypt-based mall operator Counsel Masters announced on Sunday that the 2.5 billion-Egyptian-pound ($133 million) North Square Mall in New Alamein City would be opened to the public by 12 July.

The company was awarded the contract by the mall’s owner City Edge Developments last month.

North Square Mall is spread over an area of 164,000 square metres and includes a five-star hotel with 22 keys scheduled to open in 2022 and 46 keys by end-2023, Counsel Masters said in a statement.

The mall, which is the first entertainment hub in New Alamein City, has a Gross Leasable Area of ​​86,000 square metres.

(1 US Dollar = 18.82 Egyptian Pounds)

