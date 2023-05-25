Dubai-based developer Binghatti and French luxury car brand Bugatti have unveiled Bugatti Residences by Binghatti, the first-ever Bugatti Residences in the world, in Business Bay.

The 43-storey Bugatti Residences will house 182 units, comprising 171 Riviera Mansions and 11 Sky Mansion Penthouses.

The project will have a Riviera-inspired beach, private pool, Jacuzzi spa, fitness club, chef’s table, private valet, private members club and two garage-to-penthouse car lifts.

No details were given on the project’s cost and construction timelines, but local English language newspaper said prices start from AED 19.09 million, inspired by the year of the founding of Bugatti in 1909.

Binghatti’s real estate developments represent a combined investment value exceeding 15 billion UAE dirhams ($4.1 billion).

