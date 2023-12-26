Bahrain has announced that work is in full swing on several of its key infrastructure development projects across the northern governorate and is progressing as per schedule.

These include the work related to Janabiya Highway project which will contribute to reducing traffic congestion in the area; the sanitation networks in Hamala and Budaiya regions as well as a new upper bridge at Al Jasra interchange, reported BNA citing the works minister.

These are a part of the third batch of projects for developing roads, sanitation, and municipality services. We will continue to implement them according to its set priorities to serve citizens and residents and keep pace with the kingdom’s continuous urban development," stated Ibrahim bin Hassan Al Hawaj, Minister of Works, after inspecting the ongoing work in the northern governorate.

During the visit, the minister was briefed on the infrastructure development projects that the ministry is working on, including the project to establish a sanitation network in Block 1010 in Al Hamala to serve 43 properties.

He was also briefed on the implementation of paving Road 438 in Block 1004 in Al Jasra, and the completion of Road 5054 paving project in Block 550 in Budaiya.

One of the major ongoing projects is the Al Janabiya Highway development project, aimed at reducing traffic congestion, reported BNA.

An upper bridge is being built at Al Jasra interchange in bid to reduce traffic congestion for those coming from Al Janabiyah Highway towards Shaikh Isa bin Salman Highway, it added.

