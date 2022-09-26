Edamah Property Management Company (EMPC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bahrain Real Estate Investment (Edamah) is expected to award the supervision consultancy contract for its Renovation Works for Reef Mall in Malkiya by mid of fourth quarter 2022, according to a source.

“The bid evaluation is currently ongoing for the supervision consultancy tender, which was released on 14 August 2022 and the bid submission deadline was 31 August 2022,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

He said the contract award is expected by early October 2022.

Bahrain-based architectural and engineering firm Arab Architects is the technical, design and lead consultant for the project.

https://www.zawya.com/en/press-release/edamah-awards-arab-architects-reef-mall-contract-aqafl0th

Meanwhile, the bid submission deadline for the MEP and Civil Works is 5 October 2022, according to the Tender Board. The tender was issued on 5 September 2022.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2024, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $30 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)