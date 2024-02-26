Bahrain’s Bilaj Al Jazayer Real Estate Development Company (BAJRD) is expected to award the main construction and maintenance contract works package for its Bilaj Al Jazayer Hotels and Residences project by the second quarter of 2024, according to a source close to the project.

“The tender for the construction and maintenance contract was floated on 24 July 2023. The bid submission deadline was postponed to 8 October 2023 from 3 September 2023 and the tender was opened on 9 October 2023. The contract is expected to be awarded by early second quarter 2024,” the source told Zawya Projects.

The commercial bidders list comprised of Dadabhai Construction ($121.11 million), Poullaides Construction Company ($142.34 million), Almoayyed Contracting ($153 million), Cebarco Bahrain ($126 million), Nass Contracting Company ($137 million), Mohammed Jalal Contracting Co ($116.04 million), and Tamcon Contracting (TAMCON) ($158 million), according to Bahrain Tender Board.

The project’s scope of work involves the construction of all building structures and all associated external works.

The overall project completion and commissioning is scheduled for the fourth quarter 2026, a second source told Zawya Projects, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $170 million.

Bilaj Al Jazayer public beach is a 1.3 million square metre mixed-use sustainable mixed-use development on Bahrain’s west coast.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

