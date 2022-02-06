Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah), the real estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), announced that the general masterplan for the 1.3 million square meter mixed-use mega project “Bilaj Al Jazayer development” has been approved by Bahrain’s Higher Urban Planning Committee chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Edamah’s Chairman, Khalid Al Rumaihi, affirmed that the approved general masterplan is designed to achieve a balance between economic and social development and environmental sustainability in line with the Kingdom’s commitment to bring carbon emissions to net zero by 2060. Al Rumaihi stated that the mixed-use coastal city will incorporate green and clean technologies to purify the air and reduce temperatures, as well as shaded walkways near key facilities to encourage walking and minimize the use of cars. He added that the buildings will also be designed in a way that reduces heat exposure, thereby reducing electricity required for air conditioning. The supporting infrastructure will include water recycling facilities as well as facilities for generating electricity from solar energy, which enhances the Kingdom of Bahrain's global position in protecting the environment and supporting sustainable development.

Edamah’s Chairman said, “By working with our strategic partners such as UPDA and other government entities, we will continue to develop projects that are aligned with the vision and directions of the Government of Bahrain and the forward-looking Economic Recovery Plan. Bilaj Al Jazayer is a key development for Edamah and it will contribute in advancing the Kingdom of Bahrain’s infrastructure and add value to the tourism sector.”

Edamah’s CEO, Amin Al Arrayed said: “Edamah’s goal is to ensure that the Bilaj Al Jazayer general masterplan serves Bahrain’s economic and leisure interests, while at the same time minimizing the environmental impact. All future projects at Bilaj Al Jazayer will be developed in a holistic manner, with consideration to both cultural values and market demand. The public can expect a range of new project announcements in the coming months and years as we partner with local and international investors.”

Located on the Southwest coast of Bahrain, Bilaj Al Jazayer is set to transform Bahrain’s tourism landscape. Along with investors and strategic partners, the masterplan entails the construction of a string of hotels, entertainment and leisure facilities, restaurants, and retail and residential components. The project also includes a 3km beach, which is the cornerstone of the masterplan. Bilaj Al Jazayer’s beach area was recently reopened to the public in November of last year as part of the project’s BD 5 million first phase, which covered coastal reclamation, parking spaces, service facilities, and a 1.2km walkway. Two important facilities have already been announced: opening by 2024, the Avani and Tivoli hotels will be the first hospitality projects at Bilaj Al Jazayer.

Edamah is playing a key tourism and investment role in the Kingdom through a range of national strategic projects and initiatives aimed at improving long-term economic growth; encouraging investment in tourism; and strengthening Bahrain’s position as a global tourism destination, in line with Economic Vision 2030 and its growth strategy.

About Edamah

Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah) is the real-estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Incorporated in 2006 to manage and expand an assorted portfolio of real-estate in Bahrain, Edamah has established itself as one of the Kingdom’s leading property developers. With an unwavering commitment to its founding principles of quality, efficiency and sustainability, and in line with the highest standards of transparency and corporate governance, Edamah strives to transform the Kingdom’s diverse and dynamic property sector. Edamah’s portfolio will also include projects in the leisure and entertainment and industrial sectors.

