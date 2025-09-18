Bahrain-listed Seef Properties has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with AWJ Real Estate Company to explore real estate opportunities in Saudi Arabia.



The two companies will explore and assess the development of projects, including entertainment destinations, in the Kingdom, Seef said in a statement to the Bahrain Bourse on Thursday.



In a press statement, Seef said its subsidiary, Seef Entertainment, will develop, operate, and manage family entertainment centres across Saudi Arabia.



The company operates several entertainment destinations in Bahrain, including Yabeela, Jumpoline, Hawa, the first and largest indoor inflatable playground, and Magic Island.



Seef and AWJ Real Estate are jointly building a mixed-use project within Riyadh’s Al Rabwa development.

In Februrary 2025, Seef had announced the start of the design phase for a mixed-use real estate project in Dammam in partnership with Majd Investment Company. The project, which will include retail and dining outlets, hotel services, and a family entertainment centre, will span a total area of approximately 78,000 square metres, according to a statement issued by the developer.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.