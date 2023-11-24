Bahrain's Ministry of Works and the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) is expected to award the main construction contract for the Busaiteen Link (Package 4) Roads and Structures, including Signature Bridge, Manama, Bahrain, by the second quarter of 2024, according to a source.

“The tender was floated on 6 November 2023 and the bid submission date is scheduled on 4 February 2024. The contract is expected to be awarded by early May 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

Bahrain, represented by the Ministry of Works intends to augment the existing road network by developing new road corridors to support the kingdom's rapidly expanding economy. The scope of work involves the construction of Busaiteen Link (Junctions 4 to Junction 5), Signature Bridge and related approach ramps, Loop Road Bridge connecting the new Busaiteen Link to the existing North Manama Causeway Phase 1. Tenders have been invited from contractors with experience in steel and cable-stayed bridges.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2027, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $150 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

