Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced its appointment of three subcontractors specialised in providing marble and granite of Italian and Norwegian origins for its mega-project Riviera in MBR City.

As per the deal, Al Imran Marble & Granite, Al Aiham Marble & Granite and MIR Ali Technical Services will be supplying Italian and Norwegian granite in the arcade and retail areas of seventeen buildings of Azizi’s Riviera.

CEO Farhad Azizi said: "We are delighted to announce our signing with these three reputable contractors, given their exceptional track record and know-how. The partnership comes as a testament to our continuous efforts to explicitly work with top-tier suppliers and contractors."

"Through our partnership with these three subcontractors, we strive to meet and exceed our customers’ and investors’ expectations," he added.

