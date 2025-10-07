UAE developer Arada has awarded the main construction contract for the second school at Aljada, the 35 billion UAE dirhams ($9.53 billion) mixed-use megaproject in Sharjah.

The contract to build Raffles World Academy, Aljada, was awarded to Al Rehab Al Arabi Building Contracting Company, a Sharjah-based contractor, for AED128 million ($34.85 million), the developer said in a statement on Tuesday.

Developed in partnership with Innoventures Education, Raffles World Academy, Aljada, will be a premium K-12 international school, located on a 480,000 square foot plot in the northwest corner of the megaproject.

The academy will welcome its first pupils at the beginning of the 2026–2027 academic year.

Raffles World Academy, Aljada, will be one of the first facilities to be completed on West Boulevard, the second major street within the Aljada master plan.

It will include two swimming pools, a full-size football pitch, an athletic track and pit, and climate-controlled gymnasiums, alongside basketball and tennis courts.

The campus will also feature dedicated learning studios, a large auditorium, and a modern library.

Around 30 percent of Aljada’s 25,000 homes are now completed, alongside SABIS International School–Aljada; East Boulevard, the tree-lined shopping avenue that features over 100 dining and retail outlets; and two out of three phases of Madar, the family entertainment district.

Last month, Arada awarded the construction contract for Madar Mall Aljada to Dubai-based contractor United Engineering Construction Company.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

