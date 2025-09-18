UAE developer Arada has awarded the construction contract for Madar Mall within its Aljada megaproject in Sharjah to Dubai-based contractor United Engineering Construction Company (UNEC).

The contract is valued at 2.2 billion UAE dirhams ($599 million) and covers the complete build of the mall, with work beginning immediately, the developer said in a statement.

The mall is expected to be completed by December 2028.

Madar Mall has a built-up area of 3.9 million square feet and is the anchor attraction of the final phase of Madar, the family entertainment district by Zaha Hadid Architects-designed Aljada.

Covering over 1.1 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) across three floors, the mall will feature an 11-screen cinema, an ice rink, a public square containing showpiece dancing fountains, a fitness centre, a central observation tower with a restaurant located at the top, 80 dining outlets and over 400 shops.

Aljada features over 25,000 housing units.

In August, Arada announced that it will commence construction on the Masaar 3 development in Sharjah early next year.

The project will be divided into eight phases, covering 21 million square feet and featuring 4,000 villas and townhouses.

