UAE developer Arada will start construction on the Masaar 3 development in Sharjah early next year.

The project will be divided into eight phases, covering 21 million square feet and featuring 4,000 villas and townhouses.

The total sales value is estimated at AED12.5 billion ($3.4 billion), but the construction cost was not given. The first homes are scheduled for completion in 2027.

Masaar 3 will feature a central lagoon pool with landscaped waterfalls, a gym, and a café, forming a focal point for the community. The green spine will have more than 100,000 trees, with jogging and cycling tracks, wellness areas and shaded walking trails.

Based in the Rowdat district of Sharjah, Masaar 3 is situated between Masaar 2 and a school district, which is already home to two operational large-scale schools.

The first two Masaar communities, which together house 5,000 villas and townhouses, have a joint gross development value of AED16 billion. They are both sold out.

More than 1,500 homes have already been delivered in the first Masaar community, with the remainder scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

The first homes in Masaar 2 are on track for delivery in 2027, with the entire community expected to be completed by the end of 2028.

