Algeria is expected to allocate nearly 18.9 percent of its 2024 spending to projects and investments, an Algerian newspaper reported on Monday.

Algerian Finance Ministry Laaziz Fayed submitted the 2024 draft budget to parliament on Saturday, with planned spending of 15,275 billion Alegrian dinars ($112.7billion), the Arabic language daily Elkhabar said.

This includes around DZD2894.5 billion ($21.3 billion) in capital expenditure, accounting for nearly 18.9 percent of the total budget, it added.

Revenues were forecast at about DZD9105.3 billion ($67.2 billion), with a deficit of nearly $45.5 billion, the paper said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

