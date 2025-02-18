Algeria has approved 743 projects worth around 889 billion dinars ($6.6 billion) since the start of 2025, an investment official has said.

The Algerian Investment Promotion Agency (AIPA) awarded licences for the projects, which include 11 foreign and joint ventures, its Director Omar Rakash said.

He told the Algerian daily Elkhabar that these projects are expected to stimulate growth and generate nearly 21,900 jobs.

One project involve joint investments by Algerian and Omani businessmen associated with the South Korean Hyundai auto giant, he said without giving further details.

“The surge in investment this year complements growth over the past three years due to an improvement in the investment and business environment in Algeria,” he added.

