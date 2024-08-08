SHARJAH: Alef Group, the leading real estate development company in Sharjah, has announced that its Al Mamsha Souks (Zone 1) project will soon be completed, with 3,052 units, 80%, now handed over to residents.

Strategically located in the heart of new Sharjah, Al Mamsha Souks comprises a diverse range of housing units, including studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, and duplexes. This project represents Sharjah's first fully walkable community, blending modern living with traditional charm.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, said, “This milestone marks a significant moment in the growth of the Al Mamsha community and Sharjah. Our commitment to exceptional quality is evident in every aspect of this project, from the thoughtfully designed residences to the lush green spaces and pedestrian-friendly walkways."

Al Mamsha Souks draws inspiration from the architecture of Sharjah’s old souks, incorporating sustainable design elements to enhance human health and well-being. The community features shaded pedestrian paths, retail shops, upscale dining options, cafes, and hotels offering high-quality services.

"We are excited to unveil this extravagant community project," said Ataya. “Al Mamsha Souks provides a holistic modern lifestyle, combining striking minimalist architecture with well-ventilated open spaces and green walkways, making it a perfect family destination.”

Amenities for residents include; enhanced security, swimming pools, gymnasiums, landscaped gardens, parks, and children’s play areas, all contributing to a vibrant and dynamic living environment.