Muscat: Muscat Municipality has awarded the Al Ansab - Al Jifnain Road road dualisation project to the Galfar company.

The project includes developing the 15-km road by constructing three lanes in each direction, starting from “Falaj al-Sham” in the Wilayat of Bausher to Al Jifnain in the Wilayat of Seeb.

This project aims to raise the efficiency and smooth flow of traffic, promote development movement between governorates, and shorten distances.

The scope of the project includes converting three roundabouts to bridges and intersections, creating 4 new intersections, (each with a bridge), and below each bridge with traffic signal lights.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).